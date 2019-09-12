Honoring Latino elders in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester’s Hispanic Heritage committee says this ceremony is about recognizing the pioneers that set the path for many Latinos who now call Rochester home.

Saint Michael’s Catholic Church and other Hispanic organizations will recognize 28 Latino elders for their hard work and dedication during Thursday’s event. Some have volunteered at events that were put on by the church for many years such as Market Days.

Leaders say it’s about a whole lot more than just showing appreciation. It’s about how they’ve enriched the Latino culture within the City of Rochester. While striving to make a positive impact in the North Clinton neighborhood.

Carmen Olmos and Miggie Concepcion are sharing laughs and walking down memory lane, remembering how they got involved in the community.

“I sat in the back, this church is big, but and Felito, you know Felito said, come here. You’re a singer, you have to sing in the choir,” said Olmos.

“When I came in 1986, I was like oh my gosh, this is so beautiful. So the same thing, I sat in the back and with my little three kids,” said Concepcion.

Both women are among 28 rochester latino elders who will be recognized by the city of rochester’s Hispanic Heritage Committee for their hard work and dedication to the ‘Market Days’ festivals at International Plaza over the years.

“You do things naturally you don’t expect to be recognized, like I said, I’m very surprised and it’s very humbling,” said Concepcion.

“I’m proud about that. because we’re old and we’re getting old,” said Olmos.

Both women hope their efforts for preserving the Latino culture will continue with Rochester’s next generation.

“We have to remind our children and the next generation the importance that we suffer and our parents and ancestors suffer to be where we are and to recognize that we’re still fighting the fight and to be proud and continue the tradition of our culture,”

“Tu raices tu no puedes olvidar, tu raices,” said Olmos.

The ceremony will be taking place at Saint Micheal’s Catholic Church off North Clinton Avenue starting at 5 p.m.