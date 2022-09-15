ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and Rochester is home to the second largest Hispanic population in New York.

Tuesday we visited the Avalon Roc events venue where folks gathered to support a local caterer and enjoy some tasty Spanish food, drinks and Latin music.

Chef Madeline Castillo owns La Flaca catering business. She says she hopes to one day have her own food truck. For now, the owner of Avalon Roc allows her to use this facility on State Street in downtown Rochester.

“I’m very happy that Victor has given me the opportunity to help me build my business, especially starting it’s really hard to you know like… just opening doors,” Castillo said.

The owner, Victor Antonetti Jr., has been called a dedicated businessman, a humble community servant as well as a talented musician.