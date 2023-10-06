ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 7th judicial district hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Rochester’s Hall of Justice Friday.

A Monroe County Family Court judge gave the keynote address.

They participated in a panel discussion and enjoyed artistic performance as well as food from various small businesses.

“One of the things that we highlighted was accessibility in the courts to the Hispanic, Latina, members of the community,” said Court Attorney-Referee Luis Ormaechea. “We heard our panelists talk about language access and other things that they find that’s important, and we just hope that that conversation moves forward and leads towards a greater involvement of the Hispanic community.”

Because of the success from this year’s celebration, they’re planning on holding this event again next year.