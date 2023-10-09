GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — While the Mexican meals at Pura Vida Ville in Gates come with sides, the Costa Rican fare comes with sides – and a story.

It’s the story of Tatiana Warren.

She was working finance in Costa Rican when she met her soon-to-be husband.

After moving to Rochester to be with him, Tatiana took on a number of jobs including one on a farm picking cabbage and potatoes.

One could say this was the start of her culinary journey for she eventually learned how to cook at a local restaurant then took the leap and opened her own place and flavored it with the love of her country, whose motto is Pura Vida.

“Pura Vida means, for example, if somebody asks you, how are you? Pura Vida. Bye, Pura Vida, everything is like good life,” Tatiana said.

That good life, however, was tested by the pandemic.

“Last year, I was thinking we were going to close and everything and I said I’m not going to give up,” Tatiana said. “God brought me here to Rochester for a reason and we’re here and now expanding a little bit.”

She’s also expanding her offerings, moving beyond Mexican and Costa Rican food to include Costa Rican coffee, roasted right on site.

All of this has provided her a way to share her culture with the Rochester community and to that the only thing one can say is… Pura Vida.

Pura Vida Ville is at 2115 Buffalo Road in Westmar Plaza.