ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Alex Castro has smarts and drive, but he needed a break.

He moved to Rochester from Puerto Rico without family, but found support from the local Hispanic community and a not-for-profit that links people in need with affordable housing.

Pathstone Corporation is based in Rochester but offers services in a number of states with housing being just one of them.

Castro is now Pathstone’s Chief Executive Officer and in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Adam Chodak interview him about his story and why a recent recognition is so special to him.

Adam Chodak: So you moved here from Puerto Rico and you lived where when you initially moved here?

Alex Castro: When I moved here and started working and going to school there was a point where I had to take two jobs so I couldn’t continue to go to school, and someone told me about affordable housing. At that point I was 24, 25 so I moved to Andrews Terrace where right there on St. Paul, right downtown. Later I found out, after I moved out I was able to go to school because with affordable housing you pay a percentage of your income. So I was able to leave the second job, work full time and then go to school.

Later on in life when I started working here at Pathstone it came to my attention that Pathstone is the current owner of Andrews Terrace so it was, it’s always great, that kind of full circle, that I benefited from the services from the organization that I’m the CEO of now. So what we do works.

Chodak: And the organization is expansive. Community development is the mission. Underneath that a number of opportunities and resources, right?

Castro: Absolutely. And a lot of folks know us for housing, real estate development, property management, but in reality we have 600 employees in nine states and Puerto Rico, although we’re headquartered here in Rochester, NY. But that’s what we focus on developing communities, assisting individuals and families become self-sufficient so all the programs that we do have that one goal and that one mission in mind.

Chodak: Obviously, you’re Latino. What are your thoughts on you rising like you did to this position where you can help others from where you came from?

Castro: I’m going to be very honest with you, we have an amazing Hispanic community here in Rochester. I could not have done it without it. I was the only one from my family, I found many uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in the community. I was able to take advantage of that strong community and everything I’ve done is because somebody has encouraged me or challenged me or helped me through and how to get to that next level.

Chodak: So that support…

Castro: Incredible. And often as I think of it, I’ve always liked the idea of giving back to the same community that adopted me.

Chodak: And how do you do that?

Castro: By doing what I do, by volunteering, by being involved in the community. A lot of the times we get called to serve in many roles so to me it’s with much pride that I’m able to go ahead and represent our community in whatever decision-making room I’m asked to be involved with.

Chodak: And I think your story just shows how many people want to succeed but they might be tied down for financial reasons or family reasons, but if you open one door…

Castro: Rochester has opened many, many doors. And as you say I have an incredible passion for what we do because I’ve seen it firsthand what it does. Sometimes we say oh people need a second chance, what we try to do is give people their first chance and we do that very well and I’m an example of someone who Pathstone helped me leverage the energy that I had.

Chodak: What message would you have for any person who might be looking for that first chance, but specifically someone within the Hispanic community?

Castro: We have a great network. One of the things that I said about Rochester is that we are usually one degree of separation, large cities have seven, 10 you know, we have one degree of separation, ask for the help. Ask to talk to somebody. Often we don’t even know what kind of help we need, it’s all about just approach someone and ask. That’s how I was able to get all the resources that I needed, just ask someone, there’s always someone willing to assist you.

Chodak: Any other reflections on your journey, where you started to where you are now?

Castro: It’s been awesome and, again, I think it was an amazing community, I love Rochester as my home, I’ve been here 30 years, this is where I live, this is where I’m from. I have had ups and downs but all of them have been very valuable especially the downs as learning lessons so for people to be encouraged, it’s not about whether you get knocked down, it’s about whether you get back up. There’s an opportunity in every bad situation, just make sure that you look for it.

Chodak: Do you think there’s more room for people of Hispanic descent to move into leadership positions in Rochester?

Castro: Yes, I think the doors are opening. In the past, I think folks like myself were only given opportunities to lead in the non-profit sector. I think over time we have seen that the private sector is understanding the value and the contributions that we can make. So I will agree with that statement, I think there are more opportunities out there.

Chodak: So you were also award Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year. What are your thoughts about that?

Castro: It’s like one of those awards, whether it’s the Grammys or the Oscars I don’t know which one it is, where your counterparts vote you in, this is what it means to me, that seal of approval from the folks that always encouraged me and challenged me and told me it was possible, they have decided that I should receive the award this year and to me that comes to me with so much love and appreciation and to me, that’s why the award means the most, just a thumbs-up from all those uncles and aunts and cousins that adopted me in the Rochester community just saying, “hey, this is what we were talking about.” And what I would like to do is to do the same for others, the up-and-coming generation. Yes, it’s possible, We’re here, we have this one degree of separation to help each other out, let’s take advantage of it.

