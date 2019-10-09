Gov. Cuomo honors News 8 for celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC has been honored by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for our extensive coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15 every year and throughout the month News 8 has been celebrating those who are making a difference in our community.

From Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office:

“In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and your commitment to preserving and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month authentically, on behalf of Governor of New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo, we will like to present Josh Narrarvo and WROC Channel 8 a proclamation in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month for the work and commitment in fair representation of Hispanics.“

From Juan and Maria’s Empanadas, to Zeyba’s iconic fashion designs, and everything in between, we worked to highlight and showcase the important work of Rochester’s Hispanic population, as well as celebrate the rich history of their contributions to our community.

In this 20 minute special report in the video above you’ll see some of those incredible stories.