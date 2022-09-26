ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As News 8 honors Hispanic Heritage, we’re highlighting remarkable stories and people our region’s Hispanic community.

Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera is one of those people.

She recently arrived to the University of Rochester Medical Center from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is now division chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Associate Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Wilmot Cancer Institute.

Dr. Rivera sat down with Adam Chodak to talk about her career and the relationship between health care and the Hispanic population.

Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera: I didn’t start out to be a physician. I actually wanted to do what you’re doing. I was a communications arts major, I wanted to be the next Oprah before Oprah was a thing, but after my first year of college I took a genetics course and a biology course, taught by the same professor, and she pulled me aside one day and said “I think you have a knack for the sciences. Have you ever thought about a career in the sciences?” And I decided to switch in my second year of college and it was great, I’m glad I did that.

AC: That decision ended up taking you down a path that was very influential during the pandemic, going into the pulmonary field. What was that like for you in 2020?

MPR: It was frightening. It was a frightening experience. And we were very fortunate in the U.S. because we had information coming from colleagues in Europe reaching out. Italy was facing far greater challenges by the time were starting the beginning, it was delayed, right? So we had the benefit of having a lot of advice and support from other colleagues in other countries. It was probably one of the most difficult experiences I will ever face in my professional career, and I trained during the AIDS crisis in the United States. I thought that was very difficult, this was magnitudes worse.

AC: What role has your Hispanic Heritage played in your career?

MPR: At every step of the way. I think I’ll start by talking about COVID because I think at least in North Carolina the disparities became incredibly apparent early on in the pandemic. We had large numbers of Latino patients, sometimes multiple family members in the ICU, and we began to really appreciate how this was about socioeconomic disparities. You began to appreciate how individuals who don’t have access to health care, who don’t have access to information about how to protect themselves, how to help each other out is lacking, so that was incredibly difficult for me to witness.

I was very proud to have been involved with a group of individuals that could deliver those messages in Spanish so that patients could hear important information in their own language without the need of translator, and those initiatives you realize how important they are when we deliver culturally sensitive information to vulnerable populations.

AC: What would you recommend to recruit people from underrepresented minority groups to the medical field?

MPR: That’s challenging and I think it’s about creating a pipeline. I think initiatives that address education, high school, going into the high schools, talking to high school students about a science field, what is necessary to be successful in college. You have to go into the high schools and talk about the opportunities, but then you have create programs that help support the infrastructure that students can rely on. My kids had the benefit of going to these summer camps, well, they’re not cheap, well let’s think about donating, how do we create a process where people can give and fun these programs for these individuals who don’t have the means to be able to do that?