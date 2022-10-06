ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 7th Judicial District Court invited the Rochester community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month — featuring many speakers, performances, and food samplings.

Organizers of the event explained that it’s important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage within the court system because there are many people of Hispanic descent in the courts.

They also said that the program has been going on for years to act as a bridge of understanding between the court and the community it represents.

“We are part of a community, the theme this year is unidos — inclusivity for a stronger nation, and we are working together to continue that and to strengthen the relationship between the court with the community it represents.”

Court members are open to suggestions from the community for more ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.