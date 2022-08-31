ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A massive captain ship oozing with Spanish maritime history will anchor down in Rochester Friday in anticipation of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Nao Trinidad is a replica of the ship that was called Armada del Maluco. It was commanded by Ferdinand Magellan and is now expected to arrive at the Port of Rochester.

The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. In its long journey through sea, the ship sails as a floating museum of Spanish maritime heritage and has visited dozens of ports in Spain, Mexico, the United States and Europe.

Its 2022 tour began in Two Harbors, Minnesota on August 3 and will later arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 6th.

General Manager of the Port of Rochester Marina, Catlyn Case, shared what visitors can expect to see once they board the ship.

“It has all the quarters that they slept in, all of the instruments that they used,” Case said. “It’s all historically accurate. It’s a walking tour so it’s kind of self guided, but there is a crew available on the deck to kind of give you information if you need it. There’s four masts I believe. It’s a really cool way to experience what they experienced in the 1500s, today.”

Adults can enter for $15, while tickets for those 5-12 are $5. There is also a $35 family bundle and children under the age of 5 are free.

Tours start Friday, September 2 and go on through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and then again from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. For history or more ticket information visit NaoTrinidad.org.