ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black History Month is a great opportunity to reflect on the legacy of local changemakers like Frederick Douglass.

Douglass was an abolitionist, freedom fighter, founder of an antislavery newspaper and so much more.

While he lived a challenging life, he didn’t do it alone.

This Thursday, members of the community are hosting a virtual panel to discuss the contributions from women in his life. The event is hosted by local education nonprofit 540WMain.

Calvin Eaton, founder of 540WMain says the presence of Frederick Douglass’ family unit (wife and daughter) is often overlooked.

Starting with his wife, Anna Murray:

“She was a seamstress, of course in many other ways she supported his livelihood, grooming and travel,” Eaton said.

And their daughter Rosetta, played an integral part in scribing letters and journals for her mother (who couldn’t write), and helping with the North Star papers.

Eaton says they were the loving, supportive presence Frederick needed.

But in history books and classrooms, you might not hear their names.

“The work of women broadly, has been deemed less important, it’s not deemed as important, that Anna was tending to the home and raising children,” said Eaton.

Erica Mock, executive director with Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, agrees men have often been at the forefront of history books. But another reason these women are overlooked, has to do with women’s safety at the time.

“The story couldn’t be told, because he [Frederick] had a big target on his back and so did his family,” said Eaton.

That’s why today, Eaton and Mock are diving deeper into the lives of the Douglass women. Both say, there’s so much to uncover, and it needs to be shared.

“The Frederick Douglass Family Initiative is doing some remarkable things, for example teaching the curriculum of Anna Murray Douglass and the family at the old school, at Anna Murray Douglass academy,” said Mock. The school is the same location as an old Douglass homesite, previously demolished by an arson attack in 1872.

Both Eaton and Mock are urging the public to look beyond just the Douglass family for Black History Month; talk to local artists, visit local museums, and become a part of the conversation.

If you want to learn more about Anna and Rosetta’s contributions to the family legacy, you and attend the virtual panel Thursday evening at 5 p.m., at this link.

Registration and tickets are required, and scholarships are available for those who need.