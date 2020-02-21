Southwest Family YMCA celebrates Black History Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southwest Family YMCA honored Black History month with music, history and storytelling Friday morning.

The event was created by members of the YMCA on Thurston Road to celebrate Black History month. Attendees enjoyed historical re-enactments, literature readings, and musical performances.

The event’s organizers say it goes beyond Black History month — it’s about building an inclusive community for everyone.

“We have people that we see then we’re looking out that window everyday. And there are a lot of people that really need to be in here, be it if they’re working out or just to get that family feeling and just knowing that there are people here willing to help them and we’re just waiting for them to come in,” said YMCA Member Services worker Jean Calder.

The Southwest YMCA has been celebrating Black History month every year for 12 years now. The 2020 keynote speaker was Dr. Lesli Myers-Small.