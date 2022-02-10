ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a world where image is everything, African-American female artists find support through the Rochester Artist Collaborative. In return, they’re using photography to spotlight many layers of African-American beauty.

Adam Eaton created the Rochester Artist Collaborative in 2019. “We all need a space to practice and establish different lighting techniques and use those skills in order to grow, ” Eaton explained.

Since then artists like Kijana Crues have been able to use the studio space in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts. “Its beautiful to be in a space where we can meet, interact with others, trade secrets, all kind of stuff.” Crues said.

It cost $250 a month to rent space at RAC compared to the $600 to $800 fees other local studios charge. But he says artists from low-income or underrepresented communities sill couldn’t afford to participate at the reduced prices so in 2021 Eaton sought help to create a scholarship.

Eaton says thanks to the support of local community members and businesses like ad agency, Helen and Gertrude he’s been able to offer $3,000 scholarships to underrepresented artists.

Jackie McGriff is a 2022 recipient. She says ” its nice to have a space to not only do your work but also meet other black creatives.” As a result, these artists have strengthened connections in the community and boosted their careers.

They say they find immeasurable joy uplifting others and capturing the beauty and personality of their clients. Eaton adds, “We all want to be seen and heard and give all of our gifts to the community.”