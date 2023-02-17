ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Annette Campbell, the CEO, and founder of The Tax Experience, said growing up as a foster child, she didn’t have all the tools and understanding of financial literacy. She said she knew she wanted to change that.

Campbell got her start by working online in 2019 but was laid off due to the pandemic. She said that she knew it was time for a change and didn’t want to give up.

She decided to go full-time in 2021. Since then, she has served 600 clients all across the US. Now with her experience and knowledge, she wants to be for others what she wishes someone could’ve been for her — a resource.

Campbell said that she is doing so by educating those she works with, whether its an average client or a fellow business owner.

“I also do a lot of speaking events, I do a lot of workshops, and even also helping my teens. So helping that next generation making sure they are financially equipped to just succeed and not make the same mistakes their parents and we all have made,” she says.

Oftentimes, when people think of Black History Month, some think back to historical figures who have paved the way and made history rather than acknowledging those who make a difference now.

Campbell says it’s important to give honor to those who have made a difference in the past by doing what’s necessary and putting in the work today.

“I think that we have to highlight the ones that are the trailblazers, the visionaries that is doing whatever it takes to just make an impact. I think we are a part of you know that dream of just continuing to just excel and to continue to just do it without having that fear or continuing to do it in spite of what the statistics say,” says Campbell.

Campbell says her purpose behind this is to show people that no matter your financial upbringing, it is possible to live a life without financial struggle.

If you have questions or any advice this tax season, Annette says you can reach out to her on her social media accounts: _Successwithannette on Instagram and @thetaxexperience both on Instagram and Facebook.