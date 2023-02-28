In 1993, Valarie Akinlawon opened up her own store — a tiny snack shop at 318 East Main St. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Walking through Downtown Rochester as a young girl, Valarie Akinlawon picked up on the power of ownership.

“I always admired the store owners in Rochester because I was trying to figure out how their children are able to go on and do great things,” Akinlawon said.

In 1993 she opened up her own store — a tiny snack shop at 318 East Main St.

“I didn’t have a cash register and my family said well, where are you going? You don’t have any money,” she recalled with a laugh.

She also didn’t have a bank willing to lend her any, but she did have community.

“I had friends,” she said. “One brought me a counter, another brought me a cash register and the first day I was open we only had cigarettes, coffee and saltine crackers to sell, but I made it work.”

Akinlawon would go on to own several more businesses including a nightclub, a tax service and a grocery store.

Then, 17 years after opening her snack shop, she bought 170-172 East Main Street and became one of the first Black women to own a commercial building in Downtown Rochester and that’s where she put her grocery store, Metro Market.

“It was a service that provided for Rochester people coming through Downtown,” Akinlawon said. “It’s just wonderful to grow up in a community, to service the community, to see many of the young people grow up, continue their careers, contribute to the community.”

That’s why she’s always there to help aspiring business owners with permits and paperwork.

“I want to represent people who have struggles, who want to be self-employed,” she said.

And who want their children to go on and do great things like her kids are now doing.

“My pride is in my business, but also my family that I was able to use my resources to put them through school,” Akinlawon said.

Akinlawon is now quick to say the greatest thing she ever owned was her own destiny.