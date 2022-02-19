ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, the Delta Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. marked 75 years of serving the Rochester community.

The Rochester chapter was chartered in 1947. It was the 14th chapter established after World War two and the 4th graduate chapter formed in the State of New York.

A luncheon hosted at the Irondequoit Country Club featured guest speaker Danette Anthony Reed who was the first vice president of alpha kappa alpha.

“So I think it’s important, if you don’t know your history, you don’t know where you came from – you don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from so it’s important to remember, particularly during Black History Month. We know that every month is black history, but we really have to promote it now during this month of February” the current President of Delta Nu Omega, Lisa Harris said.

The local chapter’s parent sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, currently maintains 5 focus areas of service, including historically black colleges and universities, women’s health and wellness, and economic legacy.