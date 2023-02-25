ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Western New York Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, also known as NOBLE, held a Black History Month event at Edison Tech today.

The goal today was to celebrate Black excellence in law enforcement — and trailblazers who paved the way. Honorees included the late Captain Charles Price, the victims of the tops mass shooting, and more.

“I know the work is not easy, but if you need inspiration, if you need motivation, never forget how far back the legacy of Black excellence stretche,” NY Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “Never forget from where we came and draw strength from our history and knowledge of what we already have overcome.”

There was also special recognition today for Officer William Keith Booker, who was killed last year.