ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Freedom Fighter Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter Annie Douglass were honored with headstones at a ceremony at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Saturday.

Saturday’s ceremony was led by officials from Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives and the Rochester Area Community Foundation to honor the day Frederick Douglass sought his freedom with the help of his wife Anna.

Along with community leaders, the descendants of Douglass — Nettie Washington Douglass and Kenneth B. Morris Jr. — were in attendance. Senator Samra Brouk spoke at the ceremony and explained the importance of remembering black women’s contributions throughout history.

“When we erase what black women have done for this country, we forget about our greatness, we forget about our power,” Senator Brouk said. “We also forget to consider them, when we are making things like policies and laws and funding decisions. But perhaps the most devastating thing we do when we forget black women in history, is we are robbing every young black girl of knowing what she’s capable of.”

The headstones were financially supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation through a $15,000 grant.