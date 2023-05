ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The New York State Lottery announced that a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Henrietta for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket, which is worth $35,953, was bought at Joe’s Kwik Mart on East Henrietta Road.

This comes a few weeks after another top-prize winning ticket was purchased in the Rochester area — a $36,000 winning ticket was bought on Lake Avenue.

TAKE 5 drawings will be held every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.