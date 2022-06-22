HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Henrietta officials downvoted a permit application for a Planned Parenthood on Jefferson Road during a town board meeting Wednesday.

The special-use permit was denied in a vote, 3-2. Many people attended the meeting to speak to the town board about the controversial issue.

This meeting comes after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has established abortions as a constitutional right for over 50 years.

New York State expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions last week.

“Just morally, I’m against it and I think citizens of the community have a right to say ‘No, we don’t believe in that in this community’ and not support businesses we don’t like,” said Julie Rohn.

Last July, there was a proposal for a Planned Parenthood to be built on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton, which also drew controversy — officials from the Brighton Town Planning Board voted to allow construction to move forward.