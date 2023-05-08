HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — As the spring construction season in the Greater Rochester Area comes into full bloom, the City of Rochester and its surrounding towns are looking to complete various projects.

Henrietta is no different. The town is no stranger to private and public development projects. Three in particular — which are in different phases — stand out.

Smugtown Brewery

According to available public documents, a new brewery may be coming to Henrietta, a town that notably does not have a craft brewery. In 2021, public documents say that Search Hill Brewing Company withdrew its application.

Smugtown Brewery is looking to set up shop at 2199 East Henrietta Road. Their special use permit is seeking permission to sell alcohol, have dine-in and takeout options, as well as live music.

The brewery has applied to be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The town will host a special use permit hearing May 10 at the Henrietta Town Hall on Calkins Road.

BJ’s Restaurant

BJ’s Restaurant — which is not affiliated with the big box store chain — has been granted permission to demolish and old restaurant at 760 Jefferson Rd., and build its own 7,662 sq. ft. restaurant in its place.

The previous restaurant on that lot was Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

According to their site plan submission, the restaurant would also be open seven days a week, with American cuisine for dine-in and take-out. BJ’s Restaurant’s site touts a “$45 five-course beer dinner” as a hot ticket item.

Henrietta Town Court

In place of the old Henrietta Library, which began demolition in February of this year, will be a new town court.

Earlier in 2023, Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz said the current town court is in rented space in a nearby business park.

“It is wholly inadequate, and has been a problem for a long time,” Schultz said. He cited that the lack of isolation in the space meant a high percentage of COVID cases, and the layout presented security and logistic issues.

Currently on Henrietta’s public projects page, new renderings from Bergmann were released, which take inspiration from the old library’s iconic tower.

According to the town’s site, the project is still “in the planning stage.”