ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) restored power in part of Henrietta Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO says officers, the Henrietta Fire Department and a CHS ambulance responded to Scottsville West Henrietta Road and Mickens Bend in the Town of Henrietta Saturday night just after 10 p.m. for the report of a single vehicle accident.

The vehicle involved struck an RG&E utility pole, causing power in the west area of the accident to be affected.

MCSO says there were five people in the vehicle, ranging from ages four to 61, and none were injured.

The 39-year-old driver was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain lane. The MCSO adds at this time, alcohol and drugs do not seem to be contributing factors in the accident.

As of 6:15 a.m. Sunday, RG&E’s outage map shows power has since been restored to most of the area, with two homes still without.