ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead and a third is severely injured after a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area shortly before 5:00 p.m. for the report of an assault in progress.

Investigators say deputies arriving on scene found evidence “of a very significant assault” inside the home. Two people were dead, and a third had severe injuries.

That surviving victim was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery. Police say she is fighting for her life.

A male who was at the home has been detained. Police say he is the only suspect.

“It appears to be at this point an isolated, very significantly severe domestic incident all contained in one household here,” said MCSO Chief Dep. Michael Fowler.

Investigators are working to identify the victims, and determine whether any forms of assault other than stabbing took place. They say they will remain on scene late into the evening, with a police presence in the neighborhood to last throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

