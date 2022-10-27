ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Town Board approved a special use permit for Planned Parenthood Wednesday, paving the way for a new medical facility on Jefferson Road.

The town board initially denied the permit application in June, claiming a medical facility providing surgical procedures would not be “consistent with the character of those retail uses” of businesses already in the plaza.

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York sued in August, saying the town board had previously approved permits for other medical facilities on similarly zoned properties, including the UR Orthopedics & Physical Performance Center by the mall approved in 2020.

“At PPCWNY, we believe every person deserves unequivocal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, regardless of where they live,” President and CEO Michelle Casey said in a statement issued Thursday. “It is unfortunate that the ideological beliefs of a small minority of people were placed above the interests and wellbeing of the Henrietta community. PPCWNY will always fight back against the undue burdens stigma and political motivations place on our patients and staff. We are more committed than ever to ensuring the members of our community have the resources they need to control their own bodies, their own lives, and their own futures.”

A proposal for a Planned Parenthood to be built on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton drew controversy last year. Officials from the Brighton Town Planning Board eventually voted to allow construction to move forward there.