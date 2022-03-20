HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Warrior Factory Rochester hosted its annual FactoryMade Ninja competition this weekend. This local ninja competition is a series of obstacles that test competitors` balance, strength, agility, and speed.

The 2022 FactoryMade competition follows a 3 Stage format in which different age groups compete individually to complete the most obstacles as quickly as possible.

A percentage of the top athletes in each age group move on to the second and third stages.

Athletes competing in the FactoryMade competition will consist of ninja curriculum students and members of the competition squad whom have been competing in local ninja events since September for the chance to compete at National Ninja League`s (NNL) World Championship.

The NNL World Championship event will occur on the weekend of April 1st in Greensboro, NC.

“These students put in a lot of hard work all year long and are truly committed to the sport of ninja” says Head Coach, and 2020 NNL Coach of the Year recipient, Danny Adair, “I am proud of each and every one of them!”

In addition to ninja classes, The Warrior Factory Rochester offers open play times to visit their facility as well as birthday parties on the weekends. Summer day camps and summer recreation leagues are other opportunities for youth to get involved in the growing sport of ninja.