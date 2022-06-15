HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Premier Packaging Corporation (PPC) has officially opened a new 105,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Henrietta, which will create an estimated 37 jobs and retain 52 more.

PPC is a Henrietta-based company that provides paper packaging to large national food packaging, digital photo finishing, and medical device companies.

PPC was acquired by a multinational, multi-industry company, DSS, in 2010.

The Rochester Institute of Technology, which is also located in Henrietta, is one of less than 10 schools in the country to offer a degree in Packaging Science.

The new plant is located in the Wiregrass Business Park, and was built by Empire State Development (EDS), New York’s chief economic development agency.

“Premier Packaging Corporation’s new facility reinforces the company’s commitment to the Finger Lakes, a region that offers the “whole package” to top-notch businesses looking for skilled talent” EDS Commissioner and President & CEO Hope Knight said. “New York’s targeted support for forward-thinking projects like this one will continue to strengthen the economy, creating top quality jobs in Monroe County and across the state.”