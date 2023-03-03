HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County has acquired its 23rd park from the town of Henrietta. County and town elected officials made the announcement in the park at a press conference Friday.

The 70-acre parcel of land contains the Lehigh Valley Trail, and the plans say that access will be improved to the trail. Plans for additional development are also included in the proposal.

The timeframe for the official naming of the park — as well as that further development — is still up in the air as Henrietta works to complete its environmental survey.

Henrietta says that they could not develop the land with the resources they have, but the preservation and further use of the land was included in the town’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan.

“One of the major focuses was land preservation, both farmland and open land,” said Henrietta town supervisor, Stephen Schultz. “and s”Since that time, we’ve preserved over 300 acres of farmland and 200 acres of additional open space, including the 70 acres that will comprise this new park.”

The town says that park will include a dedication to the late deputy supervisor, Peter Minotti, who worked with the town for decades.

“Today happens to be his birthday, pure coincidence… or perhaps not, perhaps its Peter smiling down on us,” Schultz added at the press conference. “But one of our requests is that the shelter or similar facility that goes in this new park be named after peter; who lived a stone’s throw from here… It will be a great tribute to a man who served this town for 31 years.”

County Executive Adam Bello was at the press conference and said that while some development will take place, the county will keep the land — which is heavy in wetlands and cedar — as untouched as possible.

“It’s important to add this to the county park system [is because] it will help to protect and preserve these environmentally important areas,” Bello said.