HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced more details Tuesday in connection to a shootout at a restaurant in Henrietta last week.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to a call regarding an armed man in Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Henrietta, where they found 33-year-old Alonzo L. Jones behind the bar.

When officials attempted to de-escalate the situation, Jones pulled out a gun and started shooting at the deputies.

Authorities detained Jones without injury or casualty, although a shot narrowly missed the head of one deputy, the Sherriff’s office reported.

Jones is currently in custody on the charges of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office released the names of the officers involved in the shootout on Tuesday.

Deputy Nicholas Cooper, who has one and a half years of service to the department, and Deputy Mary Wegman, who has six years of service, were involved in the shooting.

“To say I am proud of our deputies and all who responded to this incident is an understatement,” said

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “These deputies placed themselves in harm’s way without hesitation to protect members of our community. The deputies who responded to this chaotic scene are heroes and our community is fortunate for their service.”