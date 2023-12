ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing man last seen Wednesday in Henrietta.

Joseph Angelo, 41, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. walking north along Pinnacle Road. Police said he was wearing a tan coat with orange pockets, gray pants, black boots, and glasses. He did not have a phone or vehicle, and police said they were concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.