ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to their investigation into multiple vehicle break ins in Henrietta Sunday afternoon.

MCSO says properties and belongings were stolen from vehicles in the Henrietta area. They remind everyone to not leave any personal property “in plain view within your vehicle, especially when out in public.”

Details are limited at this time. Deputies say the incidents occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on possible suspects is asked to call 911.

