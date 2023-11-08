ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot during a robbery attempt in Henrietta.

Details are limited.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Crockett Drive. The male victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they were investigating the incident as an attempted robbery. They did not share any information about any potential suspects or arrests.

Police say there is no threat to the public.