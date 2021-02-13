Irondequoit boys, Aquinas girls pick up Saturday wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit boys basketball team stayed undefeated while the Aquinas girls notched their first win of the season.

Irondequoit 74, Wilson 37

The Eagles soared to 3-0 on Saturday, doubling the Wildcats final score at home.

Senior forward Keenan Robertson led the charge for Irondequoit with 29 points, 25 of which came in the first half. Sophomore Ryan Heath followed with 13 points. Of Irondequoit’s 74 points, 30 came in the form of 3-pointers. Robertson made four and Heath made three of the team’s ten total triples.

Irondequoit will hit the road Tuesday to face 3-0 Penfield.

Aquinas 50, Rush-Henrietta 40

Aquinas moved to 1-1 on the season with a ten-point win against the Royal Comets.

The Lil’ Irish started off strong, taking a 27-23 lead into halftime. They continued their strong play in the beginning of the third, as they started on a quick 6-1 run to lead 33-24.

The Royal Comets were able to cut the deficit to just six on a Rayea Davis three-pointer to make it 37-31, but the Lil’ Irish were able to secure the win with a solidfourth quarter.