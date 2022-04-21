HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — IMAGINE RIT is returning as an in-person event this Saturday. News 8 got a special preview Thursday of the festival.

The festival is a showcase for turning ideas into inventions and projects for students and faculty.

There are 268 exhibits and over half of them are new to the event. A Virtual exhibit will be showcased as well.

One of those is building a dune buggy from scratch and then competing with it in national competitions.

“Every year we basically design and build a whole new car that looks similar to this, but we improve on designs from year to year,” fourth year student Anthony Blasie said.

There will be shuttles going from MCC to RIT if you want to attend.