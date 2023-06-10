HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tesla Owners Club of New York celebrated the grand opening of their relocated Tesla Gallery and Service Center Saturday.

Developers say the new center is 30,000 square-feet and is a freestanding facility. The center will house seven work bays, fourteen two-post lifts, and an additional alignment rack. This will bring expanded service offerings and greater display inventory.

Member Bianca Calascibetta says the facility has been much anticipated, and will be very beneficial to Western New York.

“If anyone is looking to get their Tesla serviced, this is the place to come,” she said. “Although this is not a sales location, you are able to get demo drives to understand what it’s like to experience the Tesla.”

Calascibetta is a Tesla Model 3 driver, and says in addition to the features and performance, the mission of the company is what makes her a proud owner.

“I believe that Tesla’s mission for accelerating the world’s transition to renewable and sustainable energy is what it’s all about,” she says. “That’s what’s great about Tesla Owners New York is they are focusing on New York’s transition.”

Those who attended the new facility had the chance to win an overnight demonstration drive of a Tesla, as well as collectibles and branded merchandise.

The Tesla Gallery and Service Center is located at 3535 West Henrietta Road.