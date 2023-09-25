HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Henrietta has taken over the operation of the Riverton golf course.

It was built years ago using federal dollars for the Riverton community. After it was built, it was operated by the Demeno group. In the past year, the town says they decided to sell.

Henrietta decided buy it and to take over — by unanimous town vote according to Town Supervisor Steve Schultz — and after the course’s busy season, the town went to work on repairs to the irrigation system, and the sand traps.

Schultz says the former owner and the town have been unable to come to a price point for the clubhouse. If they cannot, Schultz says the town will build its own clubhouse between the current seventh and eighth hole, then renumber the course.

Regardless, Schultz says this is a good opportunity to bring a new amenity to the town.

“I think we can do a lot and get that course back to more like its heyday,” he said.

To run the course, a fire battalion chief, Charlie Remelt, will become the town’s new Superintendent of Golf Courses. He worked on the former Demeno course and others.

The town grounds crew will be converted to course workers during the season.

Schultz adds that a land swap with a developer allows for a new access road, and safer and more connected walking trails, alongside a partnership with the Seneca Nation.

“They’re going to help us potentially identify historical sites,” Schultz said. “(They will) have QR codes so you can hit that and hear the Seneca word for the scallions or the different plants and how they were used.”

Whether the town uses the existing clubhouse or builds the new one, Schultz says they aim for an opening day in the spring.

The town adds that they expect this course to be cash-positive in its first year, as they are expecting more revenue than its $400,000 budget.