Henrietta sets off July 4th celebration with craft and garage sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following last year’s absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, anticipation for Henrietta’s July Fourth celebration ran high. The town kicked off its day-long festival with a craft and garage sale mashup Sunday.

The show hosted numerous vendors who gathered at Henrietta’s Senior Center, prepared with a variety of hand-crafted items ready for sale. Several types of items were on offer, including clothing, toys, small household goods, computer equipment and small furniture.

Visitors and local residents who attended the event enjoyed an atmosphere they weren’t able to experience last year.

“A lot of the craft shows are already canceled summer,” Pamela Grundman, Director of Henrietta Parks and Recreation said. “So there’s not as many as people would see. For people who love craft shows — and I know I’m one of them — it’s a good option.”

The craft and garage sale was followed by game activities for children. Live music by Brass Taxi will begin around 7:30 p.m. The celebration’s grand finale is set to take place at 9:45 p.m. in the form of a fireworks display provided by Young Explosives.