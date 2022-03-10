HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest in connection to multiple thefts and burglaries at a new construction site in the Town of Henrietta.

Deputies had been investigating a series of thefts at Grandstand Circle over the past several months, eventually identifying a white U-Haul pickup truck as the suspect vehicle.

According to authorities, on February 21, deputies saw that vehicle and a male suspect loading sheet of plywood into the pickup truck.

Alexander Schwartz, 26, was arrested and charged with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools.

Police say during their investigation, they found Schwartz had multiple outstanding felony warrants from Monroe County Court.

Authorities say their investigation revealed that Schwartz was responsible for ten burglaries at the construction site and added additional charges.

Schwartz was charged with the following: