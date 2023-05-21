HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Henrietta held it’s Memorial Day Parade Sunday, with a ceremony to follow afterwards.

Families and community members lined Lehigh Station Road to Calkins Road, ready to watch the parade come through.

When asked what their favorite part of the parade was, some couldn’t think of just one thing.

“That’s the hardest question in the world,” 10-year-old Carter Wood said.

After thinking about it for a second, he remembered…

“My favorite part would be the part where my Dad is driving the firetruck,” Wood said.

The parade ended its route at the Veterans Memorial Park. The town said that everyone was invited to a picnic that was held at the Henrietta Recreation Center after the ceremony.