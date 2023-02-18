ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Milkshake lovers, rejoice! The Town of Henrietta has approved the plans to build a Shake Shack location.

On January 4, the business submitted the paperwork to demolish what was once a Denny’s at the intersection of Clay Road and Jefferson Road. In its place, Shake Shack wants to build a location that would feature a drive-thru as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

Born in New York City, the burger-and-milkshake chain is a fast casual restaurant with locations across the country — and even around the world. The Henrietta Shake Shack will be the first in Rochester, and one of very few in the state outside of the New York City area.

Prior to this location, the nearest Shake Shack was along the I-90 thruway in Phelps.

It will be open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. according to the proposal. While some Shake Shack locations serve alcohol, this location did not request that permission in their proposal.

No construction start date has been released.