ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been found guilty of causing another man’s death while driving intoxicated two years ago.

According to prosecutors, on August 3, 2021, 45-year-old William Shanahan was driving on the thruway in Henrietta when he began erratically swerving his car between lanes. The vehicle flipped multiple times, throwing all five people out of his car.

Dustin Jones, 33, died after being taken to the hospital. Everyone else survived the wreck, including two children under the age of ten.

Shanahan was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated DWI with a child passenger, DWAI by drugs, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to be sentenced next month.