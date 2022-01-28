Crash in Henrietta sends two drivers to the hospital

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a two car crash on Calkins Road and Memorial Drive in Henrietta Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver of the first vehicle was a 41-year-old man from Pittsford and was issued a traffic citation in relation to the accident. The driver of the second vehicle was a 61-year-old man from Rochester.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries from the accident.

The east bound lanes of Calkins Road are back open to traffic as officers have concluded their investigation.