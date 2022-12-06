ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said.

At 3:15 p.m. Monday, MCSO deputies responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the report of a car in the building. Once there, police said they found an “uninvolved” Salvation Army employee injured from the crash.

Witnesses said that a car had backed out of a handicapped spot when it struck the building, knocking down a shelf inside. The worker was injured from the falling shelf. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation — her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The car drove off before deputies arrived, but witnesses described the driver as a white woman in her 60s. Police said the car appeared to be a newer white sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

