HENRIETTA N.Y. (WROC) – A vigil was held tonight for the woman shot and killed at a restaurant in Henrietta — 28-year-old Alyssa L. Taylor of Rochester.

According to MCSO police responded to shots fired just before 1:00 a.m., at the Trio restaurant, once they arrived, they found Alyssa inside with a gunshot wound to the torso. That gunshot was fatal, and she died later Sunday evening.

Family and friends showed up at the vigil in front of The Trio restaurant. Many calling Alyssa a free spirit who loved life. While police have yet to talk about why or how this happened, Alyssa’s mom, Elizabeth Geyer, does not believe her daughter was a target, but instead caught in the crossfire.

Alyssa Taylor leaves behind two daughters, one 9-year-old and a 14-month year old. Alyssa’s mother Elizabeth Geyer recalls the night she got the call and says it’s a call she can’t forget.

“My husband came out and woke me up and told me, you need to get up something bad has happened. Alyssa’s been shot. I live in Dansville, New York so it took me an hour to get here to be with my daughter and stay by her side until she took her last breath,” said Geyer.

She says getting a call like that is something she has feared as a mother..

“I never in my life dreamed that it was going to be me getting that call. It’s going to be hard to live the rest of my life without my angel,” she said.

Elizabeth says she and her family are very grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and they’re happy with the large turnout of the vigil.

Her husband Jeff says he has a message for those who may be responsible for this incident.

“We’re going to find you buddy. We will find you. You will spend the rest of your life behind bars. You’ll never see the light of day,” he said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A GoFundMe has been created to help to support Alyssa’s two children left behind, click here for the link.