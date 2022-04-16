HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — An Easter egg hunt for a special cause, happened Saturday in West Henrietta.

Saturday marked the 16th annual event for Alyssa’s Angels Foundation, which was held at Martin Road Park.

Alyssa Rose Bruno passed away in 2006 after a valiant battle with brain stem cancer.

Her family started the foundation in her memory to help support projects which benefit the most disadvantaged children in the Rochester area.

Those who attended the Easter egg hunt were asked to bring a stuffed animal.

“When she first got ill it was not only difficult for my wife and I and our family but the community as a whole so the support that we’ve got to enable us to come out here for this Easter egg hunt to remember her on a yearly basis …. it’s just fantastic,” Alyssa’s dad, Chris Bruno said.

This year’s donation benefit will go to Ridge’s Rescue animal shelter, which is need of dog and cat food, pet toys, towels, blankets, pillows and more.