A man rescued following vehicle rollover crash near Rush in Henrietta

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rescued after being a pinned down underneath his personal vehicle following a serious rollover crash in the Town of Rush on October 23rd.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a rollover accident around 10:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Deputy Justin Overend and Sergeant Caitlin Toomey stayed by this mans side, comforting him the whole way.

The department recognized them for this life-saving rescue.