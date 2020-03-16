URMC rescheduling some procedures during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center is also taking steps to keep patients healthy.

The center announced it will redistribute resources to make sure immediate needs in its clinics and officers are being met. A lot of appointments will also be rescheduled, including non-essential surgeries.

The University or Rochester will also be introducing alternative ways to treat patients, including appointments by telephone.

“We will be calling patients today to postpone non-essential surgeries, non-essential clinic visits, and non-essential procedures, because there is a large volume. Some patients might not be notified until tomorrow,” Chief Medical Office at URMC Dr. Michael Apostolakos said.

The medical center said it would like to postpone these procedures for at least two weeks.