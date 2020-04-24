Trillium Health will help community members with coronavirus symptoms who lack access to care

An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Trillium Health is offering services for those who lack access to a primary care physician and are dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.

A dedicated COVOD-19 hotline has been set up for anyone to call experiencing the symptoms of coronavirus including a fever, shortness of breath, or a cough. The hotline number will be open on Friday, from 2 through 4 p.m. and then Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily.

That number is 585-545-7292.

The COVID-19 community health care initiative is being led by the City of Rochester and Monroe County, in partnership with UR Medicine, Trillium Health, and Jordan Health. The goal is to expand medical evaluation for area residents who lack access to health care.

“We are proud to partner with Rochester City Mayor Lovely Warren, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza, on this community initiative,” Dr. Robert Biernbaum, Chief Medical Officer of Trillium Health said in a statement. “Together, we are working to make sure that every individual, regardless of their ethnicity, race, or background, gets the medical care they need and deserve during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Callers to the COVID-19 hotline number at Trillium Health will be asked a series of questions by a Registered Nurse, who will determine the appropriate next steps. This guidance may include recovering at home and maintaining social distancing, participating in a telehealth video visit with a Trillium Health care provider, or being seen in person at Trillium Health’s COVID-19 Respiratory Evaluation Area (REA) at 259 Monroe Avenue. The REA will open to community members with scheduled appointments on Thursday, April 30.

Trillium Health’s REA will not be open to walk-ins; the first step for anyone who lacks access to care and is experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus is to call the Trillium Health COVID-19 Hotline.

The REA will have a dedicated entrance on the southeast side of the 259 Monroe Avenue building. It will not be accessible from inside the building. A 90′ by 10′ tent will provide shelter, while ensuring social distancing, for those with scheduled appointments. Trillium Health will have representatives on-site to help manage the flow into the REA, and signage will be posted.