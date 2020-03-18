“The most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years”

The virus that causes COVID-19 can remain on surfaces for several hours, according to officials.

Cleaning surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households as well as community settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cleaning includes removing germs and dirt from surfaces. Although cleaning does not kill germs, by removing them it lowers the risk of spreading infection.

“Ideally, it is a good idea to clean your water bottle at the end of each day,” says Eric Hansen, the Director at Nalgene Outdoors.

The virus is believed to mainly spread through respiratory droplets created when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC.

“I don’t think that people’s office water bottles are going to be the way that this pandemic unfolds. It’s coughs and sneezes,” said Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in an interview with the Huffington Post. “But there are people that are worried about the most esoteric means of transmission, and I think that kind of detracts from the main message here, that this is a respiratory virus: Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, cover your coughs.”

If you have a hands-free electronic drinks dispenser at work, you should have no problem with continuing to stick your water bottle underneath, Adalja said.

However, if you have a water cooler or coffee pot, be conscientious about not touching it.

“You should not touch water jugs or coffee spouts with your used bottles or cups in any event,” said Erin Sorrell, an assistant research professor at Georgetown University’s department of microbiology and immunology. “During this outbreak, it’s smart to rinse and wash your reusable cups after each use.”

If you want to maintain the hygiene of your reusable bottles, coffee mugs, and bowls for eating and drinking at work, keep washing them daily with dish soap and warm water, regardless of an outbreak, Sorrell said. She noted that if you use a sponge at work, “Make sure the sponge is cleaned daily with hot water and allowed to dry before the next use.”

Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. Disinfecting does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

Residents can routinely clean frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, toilets, faucets, and sinks using household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface by following label instructions.

How to clean and disinfect: -Surfaces