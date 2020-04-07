1  of  75
Survey: People working from home are neglecting personal hygiene

CHICAGO (WKRN) — A new survey of nearly 1,500 people by Illinois dermatology practice Advanced Dermatology shows that those working remotely due to COVID-19 tend to neglect personal hygiene and beauty habits and are particularly worried about gaining weight.

Of those surveyed, many respondents said they are keeping up with their daily routines but others are letting certain personal hygiene practices go.

An overwhelming majority of those surveyed say they dress more casually while working from home, a whopping 91 percent of respondents. One in five admit to not brushing their teeth as often, and one in three said they are even showering and doing laundry less often.

The approach to hair and makeup has also become more casual, with 61 percent saying their doing their hair less and only 19 percent of those respondents saying they are continuing to regularly wear makeup.

The approach to dressing up and makeup changed when it came to interacting with coworkers over video conferencing. Half of those respondents say they dress up more for video calls and almost half put on makeup for the camera.

Over half of the respondents, 54 percent, are concerned about potential weight gain including being less physically active, having easier access to food, and eating more to cope with anxiety.

For more on the study and methodology, click here.

