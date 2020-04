ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lia Lando talks with Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine about what drugs are being actively used and how in the fight against COVID-19 as well as what home treatment should look like.

The doctor also shared the latest update on wether your pets can be at risk since the announcement of a tiger who was diagnosed at a Bronx zoo. Harp warned cat owners to try to distance themselves from their pets. However there is no evidence of dogs being susceptible to COVID-19.