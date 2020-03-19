Coronavirus Update: Who needs testing and who is high risk?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s natural for anyone who believes they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient to want testing, whether they have symptoms or not.
However, more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild and don’t require extensive medical care. Most people in reasonably good health who become infected with novel coronavirus will feel symptoms like a cold or mild flu.
They get well by practicing self-care at home, staying isolated to avoid spread of the virus. Testing resources are very limited. CDC guidelines tell clinicians that patients with no symptoms, mild symptoms, or moderate symptoms should NOT be tested. The result won’t affect their course of care, whether positive or negative for COVID-19.
An exception is made for symptomatic health care workers, EMTs, or others directly involved in addressing the COVID crisis. The test won’t affect their care, but a negative result will allow these people to return to work sooner.
Who are high risk patients?
- Older adults
- People who have serious underlying medical conditions like:
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Lung disease
- HIV
- Other immune compromise
- Asthma
What patients should do if they think they are ill with COVID-19
- Call their health care provider , or email using the MyChart patient portal
- Call the UR Medicine COVID-19 support line at 1-888-928-0011.
- Do not appear at a provider’s office, Urgent Care, or Emergency Room requesting to be tested.
- People who do not have a health care provider can also contact the Monroe County Health Department